MURRIETA, Calif. — A real estate agent, the owner of a car dealership and a newly minted pilot were among the six California residents killed in the weekend crash of a small plane near the Murrieta airport.

The Cessna C550 business jet that had departed from Las Vegas crashed in a field and burst into flames around 4:15 a.m. Saturday upon approach to French Valley Airport in Murrieta, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

