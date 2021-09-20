PALMDALE — Representatives of Palmdale’s sister city of Poncitlán, Mexico, will arrive this week, marking the 48th anniversary of the cultural exchange.
As they have been doing since 1973, the residents of both cities will share food, friendships and experiences during the nearly week-long visit.
“It’s this relationship that’s been going on for 48 years,” Association of Palmdale Sister Cities Sylvia Magallanes said. “We’ve become good friends; we stay in touch throughout the year. It’s just become a beautiful relationship between the two groups.”
Members of the Association will welcome the 18 visitors, hosting them in their homes and serving as guides for the planned activities.
The visit will kick off, on Tuesday, with a welcome reception and dinner.
The Palmdale association will present the visitors with an original watercolor painting of Palmdale’s own Poncitlán Square, modeled after the one in the Mexico city.
The painting was created by longtime area resident and artist Renato de Guia, who has long been respected for her work. An artist with a lifelong love for art and drawing, Guia retired after a 20-year architecture career and now teaches children’s art for the Palmdale Parks and Recreation Department.
Later in the week, the contingent will visit Solvang, before returning for an “American brewery experience” at Bravery Brewery.
Enjoying fresh pizza and craft beer, “what better way to share that experience with them,” Magallanes said.
Palmdale duo Mike and Mike Island Music and Polynesian dancers will round out the night.
The visit will culminate over the weekend with an all-American barbecue and a Sunday farewell brunch, held at Association members’ homes.
“It’s just kind of an exchange of culture,” Magallanes said.
The cities alternate years visiting their counterparts. Poncitlán’s delegation was scheduled to visit Palmdale last year, but the trip was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Association of Palmdale Sister Cities is a nonprofit organization, which holds fundraisers throughout the year to support the visits.
“We’re always looking to have new members join,” Magallanes said. “It’s a very rewarding, warm kind of relationship.”
Members do not have to speak Spanish, she said.
