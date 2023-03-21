PALMDALE — A Lancaster man was killed when he veered off the southbound Antelope Valley Freeway and overturned his car early Saturday, California Highway Patrol officials reported.
The single-vehicle rollover occurred at approximately 2:19 a.m., on the freeway south of Avenue O. For an unknown reason, Harold Brown, 32, veered off the road in the 2005 BMW he was driving, then crashed into the metal guardrail and a dirt embankment, overturning the car, CHP officials said.
Brown sustained fatal injuries in the collision. The passenger in the vehicle, Lonell Veloz, 40, of Boron, sustained moderate injuries and was transported to Antelope Valley Medical Center, according to CHP officials.
It is not yet known if alcohol or drugs were a factor in this incident, officials said.
Anyone with information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact Investigating Officer A. Diaz at the Antelope Valley area CHP Office at 661-948-8541 during business hours. After business hours, contact the Los Angeles Traffic Management Center at 323-259-3410.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.