PALMDALE — A Lancaster man was killed when he veered off the southbound Antelope Valley Freeway and overturned his car early Saturday, California Highway Patrol officials reported.

The single-vehicle rollover occurred at approximately 2:19 a.m., on the freeway south of Avenue O. For an unknown reason, Harold Brown, 32, veered off the road in the 2005 BMW he was driving, then crashed into the metal guardrail and a dirt embankment, overturning the car, CHP officials said.

