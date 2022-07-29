LANCASTER — A 13-year-old boy was killed, Thursday, in a single-vehicle crash west of Lancaster.
The crash was reported about 11:55 a.m. in the area of state Route 138 and 300th Street West, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Details leading up to the crash were unclear, but the CHP reported that the vehicle — a gray Ford F-250 occupied by a driver and two children — crashed in the area and rolled over several times before landing on its roof, ejecting both of the juvenile passengers.
The 13-year-old boy lost consciousness before CHP units arrived and a bystander began performing CPR on the child. Los Angeles County Fire Department units were called to the scene, and pronounced the boy dead.
The driver and an 11-year-old boy who was the second passenger in the pickup, suffered moderate to major injuries in the collision, but the extent of their injuries was not immediately known.
The cause of the crash was under investigation, prompting authorities to close the eastbound lanes of SR-138.
The CHP reported no arrests were made in the immediate aftermath of the crash.
