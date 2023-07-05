PLACERVILLE, Calif. — A small, single-engine airplane crashed into Lake Tahoe early Saturday, and the two people on board were rescued by boaters, authorities said.
The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement they received calls for service shortly after 10 a.m. Saturday.
One of the rescued people sustained a serious head injury, according to the statement.
The single-engine Piper PA-28 crashed into the southern part of Lake Tahoe, the Federal Aviation Administration said in an email. The administration will investigate along with the National Transportation Safety Board.
