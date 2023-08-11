Obit Rodriguez

Singer-songwriter Sixto Rodriguez performs at the Beacon Theatre in New York on April 7, 2013. Rodriguez, who became the subject of the Oscar-winning documentary “Searching for Sugar Man,” has died. He was 81. 

 Associated Press

DETROIT — Sixto Rodriguez, who lived in obscurity as his music career flamed out early in the US only to find success in South Africa and a stardom he was unaware of, died Tuesday in Detroit. He was 81.

Rodriguez’s legacy would take off back home after the singer and songwriter became the subject of the Oscar-winning documentary “Searching for Sugar Man.”

