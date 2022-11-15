The body of a Simi Valley woman, who had been missing since Thursday, was found, Sunday, in eastern Antelope Valley, Simi Valley Police Department officials reported.
Rachel Castillo, 25, was reported missing after her sister came home to find her gone, along with signs of struggle within the apartment they shared, according to news reports.
Castillo’s phone, car keys and vehicle were left behind, police reported.
On Sunday, Simi Valley Police Department detectives investigating the case found Castillo’s body in what the department press release described as “a remote location in the Antelope Valley.”
They would not specify where her body was found.
The Los Angeles County Coroner identified the remains as Castillo.
Castillo’s ex-husband, 25-year-old Zarbab Ali, of Hawthorne, was arrested, on Sunday, at his parents’ home in Victorville, in connection with the murder, police reported.
“This investigation has rapidly evolved over the past few days,” Simi Valley Police Department officials said in a press release. “This case is still under investigation and some details cannot be released due to legal and investigative reasons.”
Castillo was the mother of two young boys below the age of 5, according to Simi valley Police Department officials.
Castillo’s mother, Robyn Castillo, posted news of her daughter on her Facebook page, Sunday night, after also posting notices asking for help in finding her.
“Thank you for all the love,” she wrote. “My daughter’s body was found this afternoon. They have a suspect in custody. I know who it is. Please do not post about that in the comments. I prefer to remember the good parts of my daughter and celebrate her beautiful life.”
