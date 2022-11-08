Art of Resilience Family Festival

The Art of Resilience Family Festival, on Nov. 19, at Lancaster Municipal Stadium, will pair community resources and services with interactive art.

 Photo courtesy of the Children’s Center of AV

LANCASTER — A free family-oriented festival combining arts with services for families is set for Nov. 19, at the Lancaster Municipal Stadium, 45116 Valley Central Way.

The Art of Resilience Family Festival, by CCAV (Children’s Center of AV) is designed to introduce attendees of all ages to the life-enhancing benefits of creating and performing art.

