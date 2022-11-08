LANCASTER — A free family-oriented festival combining arts with services for families is set for Nov. 19, at the Lancaster Municipal Stadium, 45116 Valley Central Way.
The Art of Resilience Family Festival, by CCAV (Children’s Center of AV) is designed to introduce attendees of all ages to the life-enhancing benefits of creating and performing art.
The event will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and will feature artists, musicians, interactive creation stations, community resources, grassroots support, social activism, food and fun, according to organizers.
“There’s going to be a lot of activities — music, dance, performers. It’s going to be a lot of fun,” CCAV Operations Director Michelle Cruz said.
Live performances, music and a dance floor will all be part of the experience.
Participants may visit 12 different art stations, each with a project to complete, including a gingerbread house, bead bracelet, painted rocks, a painted piggy bank, a soothing station, one on starting a garden and CCAV’s Pinwheels of Hope.
“It’s all about art and how art can express emotions and self-awareness,” Cruz said.
Each station is paired with a community organization to provide resources and information. Additional organizations will also be hand to provide resources.
These include CCAV’s medical partner, the Bartz-Altadonna Community Health Clinic, which will be on site with their mobile clinic, Cruz said.
After visiting all of the art creation stations, attendees will receive a voucher for a free meal from one of the on-site food trucks.
“The Art of Resilience Family Festival has something for everyone,” CCAV Executive Director Donna Gaddis said. “We wanted to provide a safe, immersive experience for local residents to experience the therapeutic benefits of listening to, engaging in and observing a variety of art forms. Simultaneously visitors will have the opportunity to discover local community resources.”
Participants are encouraged to register in advance for the event. The first 1,000 people to register in advance will receive a free bag of kettle corn upon arrival.
For details or to register for The Art of Resilience Family Festival, visit ccav.org/art or call 661-949-1206.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.