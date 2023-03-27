PALMDALE — Wave after wave of winter storms this year has filled the state’s reservoirs and created a massive snowpack in the Sierra Nevada, a sharp contrast to the historic drought of recent years.
Just how this reversal of the state’s water fortune will impact supply in Palmdale will be the subject of a “Let’s Talk H2O!” event held Wednesday by the Palmdale Water District.
This free event will begin at 5 p.m. at the District’s administrative office, 2029 East Ave. Q.
“With all the storms that have come through since late December, I know a lot of people are interested in what that means for our water supply this year and what conservation measures should be taken,” General Manager Dennis D. LaMoreaux said. “Resource and Analytics Supervisor Claudia Bolanos and I look forward to sharing with our community what the supply looks like right now and how we are planning for the year.”
On Friday, the state Department of Water Resources announced State Water Contractors, including Palmdale Water District, will receive 75% of their State Water Project allotments this year, a dramatic increase over the 5% allotment of recent years.
With increased supplies, the District two weeks ago rolled back mandatory conservation measures that had been in place since April 2022. Customers, however, are still asked to voluntarily conserve water.
This change from mandatory to voluntary conservation will also be discussed during the Wednesday event.
PWD receives water from three different sources — State Water Project, Littlerock Reservoir and groundwater — to serve about 126,000 people. The Littlerock Dam has been full since early January and has been the primary source of water this year.
“We are in a much better shape, but conservation needs to continue,” LaMoreaux said.
Those interested in attending the event should register at https://bit.ly/23watersupply. All attendees will be entered into a raffle for a hot water recirculating pump by Eastman Nevercold, which retails for $269.
