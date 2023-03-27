Let’s Talk H2O

Water began spilling over the Littlerock Dam in January and has continued since. The impact of the ample winter storms on Palmdale Water District’s water supplies for the coming year will be discussed on Wednesday at a “Let’s Talk H2O!” event.

 Photo courtesy of the Palmdale Water District

PALMDALE — Wave after wave of winter storms this year has filled the state’s reservoirs and created a massive snowpack in the Sierra Nevada, a sharp contrast to the historic drought of recent years.

Just how this reversal of the state’s water fortune will impact supply in Palmdale will be the subject of a “Let’s Talk H2O!” event held Wednesday by the Palmdale Water District.

