SiFi Networks

The City of Lancaster’s license agreement with SiFi Networks Lancaster LLC might be amended to give the company more time to install its citywide fiber optic cable network. The City Council will consider an amendment at its meeting today.

 Valley Press files

LANCASTER — The Lancaster City Council will consider an amendment to the license agreement with SiFi Networks to give the company more time to start construction on its citywide fiber optic cable network.

The City Council will meet at 5 p.m., today in Council Chambers at City Hall, 44933 Fern Ave.

