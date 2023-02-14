LANCASTER — The Lancaster City Council will consider an amendment to the license agreement with SiFi Networks to give the company more time to start construction on its citywide fiber optic cable network.
The City Council will meet at 5 p.m., today in Council Chambers at City Hall, 44933 Fern Ave.
The Council approved the initial license agreement with SiFi on March 23, 2021. The agreement granted the company 24 months from the effective date of the agreement to commence construction.
“SiFi has met with city staff regularly since the agreement was approved in 2021, and continued to keep staff apprised of their plans, which include the selection of an Internet service provider for the city,” a staff report said.
Company officials met with city staff recently to request a 210-day extension on their timeline to begin construction. Company officials now expect to be ready to begin construction in September.
The fiber installation is expected to take about four years. SiFi will maintain ownership and provide maintenance of the fiber optic system. The Internet services will be provided by an Internet service provider selected by SiFi, the report said.
SiFi Networks pledged to invest $170 million in the city to deploy 1,200 miles of fiber-optic cable for a citywide in-ground fiber network that would connect every household and business to the opportunity for fiber, under a 30-year license agreement that was approved by the Council in March 2021.
