Historic Sierra Snow

Working inside a nearly 18-foot-deep snow pit at the UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab, Shaun Joseph (left), Claudia Norman and Helena Middleton take measurements of snow temperatures ahead of a weather storm earlier this month in Soda Springs, Calif.

 Associated Press

RENO, Nev. — No one really knows how much snow fell on the infamous Donner Party when the pioneers were trapped atop the Sierra Nevada for months and dozens died near Lake Tahoe in the winter of 1846-47.

But this season has now etched its way into the history books as the second snowiest in the 77 years of record-keeping at the Central Sierra Snow Lab — more than 56.4 feet (677 inches) with no end in sight.

