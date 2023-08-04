Sierra Highway work

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Works has scheduled pavement rehabilitation work on Sierra Highway from Pearblossom Highway to Avenue S within the unincorporated Palmdale area.

 Map courtesy Los Angeles County Department of Public Works

PALMDALE — Los Angeles County Department of Public Works has scheduled pavement rehabilitation work on Sierra Highway from Pearblossom Highway to Avenue S within the unincorporated Palmdale area.

The work will consist of rehabilitating 2.6 miles of pavement by performing a three-inch cold-in-place recycling treatment on the existing asphalt pavement and placing 1.5-inch overlay cap of Polymer Modified Asphalt Concrete to extend the life of the existing pavement, according to a release by the department.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.