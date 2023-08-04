PALMDALE — Los Angeles County Department of Public Works has scheduled pavement rehabilitation work on Sierra Highway from Pearblossom Highway to Avenue S within the unincorporated Palmdale area.
The work will consist of rehabilitating 2.6 miles of pavement by performing a three-inch cold-in-place recycling treatment on the existing asphalt pavement and placing 1.5-inch overlay cap of Polymer Modified Asphalt Concrete to extend the life of the existing pavement, according to a release by the department.
The project is tentatively scheduled to begin Aug. 14 and be completed by Sept. 21. The working hours are between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Message boards will be placed to alert residents and commuters of the upcoming project and to look for alternate routes during construction.
Work will be performed by a contractor and inspected by a county construction inspector.
“With the upcoming construction, please make necessary arrangements for travel,” the release said. “For your safety and project success, roadway access will be limited to residents and emergency vehicles with delays for the duration of the project. Please observe all traffic controls, detour routes, parking restrictions, and flaggers. Exercise caution while in the vicinity of all construction activities.”
For details, call Stella Higgins at 661-947-7173 between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Thursday. You may also contact Road Maintenance Yard 557 at 661-272-0817 between 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Refer to Sierra Highway project.
