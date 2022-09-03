PALMDALE — A Mojave woman was killed, on Thursday, when the car in which she was a passenger collided with a semi-truck, on Sierra Highway, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials reported.
The fatal collision occurred at approximately 2:20 p.m., as two people in a 2011 Ford Fusion were northbound in the left lane on Sierra Highway, just north of R. Lee Ermey Avenue (Avenue N). As a car turning left from R. Lee Ermey Avenue onto Sierra Highway entered the merging lane, the Fusion swerved into the right lane, where it collided with a 2016 Freightliner, officials reported.
