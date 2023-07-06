Hong Kong Obit Coco Lee

Hong Kong-born US singer CoCo Lee poses on the red carpet at the 2016 Golden Horse Awards in Taipei, Taiwan. Lee, who had a highly successful career in Asia, died by suicide Wednesday. She was 48.

 Associated Press files

HONG KONG — Coco Lee, a Hong Kong-born singer and songwriter who had a highly successful career in Asia, has died by suicide, her siblings said Wednesday. She was 48.

The star had been suffering from depression for several years, Lee’s elder sisters Carol and Nancy Lee said in a statement posted on Facebook and Instagram, with her condition deteriorating drastically over the last few months.

