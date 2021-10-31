PALMDALE — The Palmdale Water District is continuing to feel the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on its customers’ accounts from a statewide moratorium on shutting off service due to unpaid bills.
As of Sept. 30, the District recorded 1,769 single-family accounts with more than $50 past due for more than 60 days, Finance Manager Michael Williams told the Board of Directors, on Monday.
This amounts to nearly $1.15 million in overdue payments.
At June 30 this year, the past due accounts numbered 1,575, with a total due of $919,061. This shows a 25% increase over the past three months, and a 6% hike in September alone, according to the staff report.
For comparison, on Sept. 30, 2020, the District had 1,274 past due single family accounts of more than $50, which totaled $475,744.
“The number of delinquent accounts hasn’t increased as much as the aggregate amount of their outstanding balance,” Williams said.
District staff have been working with those customers with delinquent accounts to establish payment plans or other assistance. The District is also placing property liens on those accounts with large outstanding bills, according to the staff report.
The District has applied to the State Water Resources Control Board for reimbursement of the lost funds due to the moratorium, Williams said.
The state program will reimburse for lost funds from March 4 to June 15. The District has applied for approximately $757,000, Williams said.
“We’ve done everything on our end, we’re just waiting for the state hopefully to release the money,” he said, which could happen in early November.
So much for raising water rates...huh. Use to be utility companies would almost take turns raising rates...then they would back off for a couple of years...giving the customer time to recover...now they slam you with a rate increase and then "instantly" go to the back of the line to slam you again. Evidently the oil companies, water companies, and power companies feel that you are put on this earth to "shower them" with a endless cash flow....Now Mask Up..... and kneel....and get out your Checkbook.
