Should California high schoolers be allowed to play … whatever this new game is?
Officially, they call this game soccer, and they play it in Massachusetts. But, as The New York Times asked in a headline: “Is this still soccer?”
Last week, I mentioned that the powers that be in Los Angeles County are allowing athletic “cohorts” on campus, groups of no more than 10 training under severe COVID restrictions.
No one knows when they will be allowed to play games, though tentative plans call for mid-December.
What they are playing in Massachusetts, some say, is not really soccer at all. As the NYT described it:
“No physical contact. No slide tackles. No headers. No throw-ins. Six feet of distance between players is required whenever play is restarted — in other words, no walls or close marking on free kicks. And to top things off, everyone on the field must wear a mask at all times.”
The Times provided a video clip on its website, and it does look strange. Think of the adjustment for the players!
One girl interviewed in the article earned a scholarship to Villanova University next year. She said he has had to unlearn all the habits and techniques that come to her instinctively because she’s worked on them all these years.
One coach called it a hybrid between soccer and girls field hockey.
This model clearly goes way beyond basic obvious safety measures, such as no more handshakes or sharing of water bottles.
Is it worth it?
I assigned my 11th grade American Literature students, many of whom are soccer players, to read the Times article and write an argument on whether California should follow the lead of Massachusetts.
The results were evenly split. Some students said the severe rule changes made it a different game. “Soccer is a contact sport,” one boy wrote. “This has no contact, so this is not soccer.”
Others acknowledged the radical changes but argued this new game is better than nothing. “At least we would be doing something. We would be running and playing a sport, and that’s a good way to relieve stress of school the way it is now (distance learning).”
———
Little or nothing of consequence has been said in this presidential campaign (I could end the sentence here, but keep reading) about the national debt.
Obviously, the COVID emergency is the sort of “rainy day” emergency we should have been saving for.
Money needed to be and still needs to be spent to help Americans affected by the emergency.
But some of us have been warning about the debt for, oh, decades.
Here’s your quiz for the day. When did out national debt first hit $1 trillion?
That’s an amount equal to about one-third of what we are spending on COVID, by the way.
The debt hit $1 trillion within the lifetimes of many of you reading this — Oct. 23, 1981.
Of course, a trillion bucks was real money in those days.
According to the US Inflation Calculator online, if you bought something for $1 trillion in 1981, it would be worth $2.86 trillion today.
But our debt now is not $2.86 trillion. It is $27 trillion.
———
Maybe the idiots setting off fireworks in my neighborhood Friday night were marking the 39th anniversary of the trillion-dollar debt.
Then, the 4 a.m. explosions were perhaps to celebrate the anniversary of the Treaty of Westphalia on Oct. 24, 1648.
Or maybe they were set off because some people are selfish jerks and they know the city and county won’t do a thing about it.
