MOJAVE — The Mojave Air and Space Port is in discussions with a developer to build short-term executive rental housing on the airport facility to support the needs of its tenant companies.
“One of the things we’ve heard consistently from our tenants is the need for short-term housing,” as well as other amenities, Mojave Air and Space Port CEO Todd Lindner said.
Representatives of Goldpoint Homes presented their project to the Mojave Air and Space Port Board of Directors, on Tuesday.
“Our vision is to create a community within a community,” Goldpoint Homes Chief Operating Officer Alvin McCurdy said.
The firm is looking at building 52 units that would be rented on a temporary basis, but more long-term than a typical hotel stay. The units would be 686 square feet, with one bedroom plus an office and one-and-a-half bathrooms.
In addition, the proposal calls for a three-story, 6,000-square-foot central building that would house office space, conference rooms, a restaurant with catering services, small grocery/convenience store and potentially child care and pet care. These amenities would be open to the general public, not restricted to those staying in the rental units.
It would be beneficial for those who work at the airport to have those amenities available, Director Diane Barney said.
Like a hotel, maid service would be provided, along with other amenities such as concierge services. Goldpoint is proposing that local residents would be considered first for employment.
These would serve a different need than the available hotels in the area that currently serve the airport companies.
“We’re not in competition with any restaurant, any hotel or any motel,” McCurdy said.
The housing would provide something more than a room for professionals who would be using the properties for extended stays.
“I’d like to have something that reminds me of home,” he said.
The project would have solar power and electric vehicle charging stations.
A future second phase envisions larger, executive housing, with three 1,000-square-foot units. These three-bedroom units would have an office and boardroom set up that could be used for executive retreats and the like, McCurdy said.
“There are a lot of companies now that are not going to hotels, they’re renting homes and they’re bringing their whole teams,” he said.
The project is proposed for 7.5 acres at the airport’s southern end, near the entrance off Business Route 58. Under discussion is a long-term lease of 25 to 50 years.
Permitting this type of project is in something of a gray area where the Federal Aviation Administration and Kern County are concerned, Mojave Air and Space Port Counsel Scott Nave said.
Because the airport is under a precise development plan, that plan would have to be modified through Kern County in order to add rental housing, he said.
Lindner said he is not as concerned about the changes through Kern County.
“My concern is the FAA. We have to be very careful,” he said, noting that there are many examples of hotels on airport property, but not permanent housing. “That’s something we’ll have to get clarification on.”
“I think we should listen to these folks,” Director Bill Deaver said. “It’s something unique and it will fill a need in this community.”
