PALMDALE — The City has selected the week four winners as it wraps up its #TakeOutPalmdale and #ShopPalmdale contest designed to assist local businesses and encourage residents to shop local and support the community during the current COVID-19 restrictions.
Week four winners are: Alishea Gray, $100 #ShopPalmdale Visa gift card; Taylor Silva, $25 restaurant gift card; Ignacio Frias, $25 restaurant gift card; Spenser Jeffrey, $25 restaurant gift card; Lynn McCurdy, $25 restaurant gift card; and Cheryl Nelson, $25 restaurant gift card. The restaurant gift cards were from Lee Esther’s Cajun & Creole Restaurant, Bionico’s Rios, Lu & Pe Mexican Restaurant and Butler’s Coffee.
Participants were encouraged to post a photo on social media when picking up food to go or purchasing a gift card from their favorite Palmdale restaurant with the hashtags #ShopPalmdale and #TakeOutPalmdale. Winners were randomly selected.
“Thank you to everyone who participated in our contest,” Management Analyst Mica Schuler said. “Although this was the final week of this contest, look for new programs and giveaways coming the first week of January as Palmdale continues to support all our local businesses through the #ShopPalmdale program.”
For details, contact the Economic Development division by emailing economicdevelopment@cityofpalmdale.org or by calling 661-267-5125.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.