SANTA CLARITA — Authorities are searching for a suspect after witnesses reported seeing a gunshot victim shoved out of a car in a remote area north of Los Angeles.
Callers to 911 said the victim was pushed from a white Mercedes sedan along Bouquet Canyon Road near the Angeles National Forest Wednesday evening, ABC 7 reported.
The wounded person was transported to a hospital in unknown condition, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
The Mercedes crashed nearby and the driver was seen running into heavy brush, the news station reported.
Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials didn’t have a suspect description on Thursday.
