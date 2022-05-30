PALMDALE — A man died in a shooting in Palmdale, Saturday evening, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials reported.
Deputies from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station responded to a report of gunshots, at approximately 6:44 p.m., in the area of the 36000 block of East Windtree Circle, near 40th Street East and Pearblossom Highway.
Once there, deputies found a man, described as 20 to 30 years old, in a vehicle and suffering from gunshot wounds, officials reported.
He was pronounced dead at the scene by Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics.
There is no suspect or suspect vehicle description. No murder weapon has been found.
It is not yet know if the shooting is gang-related, officials reported.
The shooting is under investigation and no additional information is being released.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.
Information may also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at http://lacrimestoppers.org
This is the third shooting in Palmdale in less than a week.
On Tuesday, a Pacoima woman was fatally shot, allegedly following an argument, in the 36800 block of James Place, near 37th Street East and Avenue S-8, according to Sheriff’s officials.
The Los Angeles County Coroner identified the woman as Sandra Deleon, 37.
On Friday night, a man was fatally shot inside a home in the 37000 block of Cedrela Avenue, near 52nd Street East and Avenue S, Sheriff’s officials reported. Described as a man in his 30s, he was pronounced dead at the scene.
All three shootings are under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.