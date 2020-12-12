ANAHEIM — A suspect in a Southern California shooting was arrested early Friday after suddenly jumping out of a second-floor window of an apartment, police said.
Anaheim police responded to a 1 a.m. call about a shooting and found a young man with a gunshot wound to the face, Sgt. Shane Carringer said in an email to The Associated Press.
The man was taken to a hospital in critical condition and officers determined the suspect was barricaded in the apartment.
SWAT and tactical negotiators responded but talks went on for several hours before “chemical agents were introduced into the apartment to encourage the suspect’s surrender.”
The suspect jumped out the window around 5:15 a.m. and landed on a parked car.
A police dog then dragged him toward officers in a scene captured by KTTV Fox 11.
The suspect was taken to a hospital to be checked for injuries from the fall.
