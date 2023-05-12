Church Shooting Charges

David Chou (left)  appears for his 2022 arraignment with his attorney deputy public defender, Jennifer Ryan, at superior court in Santa Ana. Chou, suspected of killing one person and wounding five others when he shot up a church luncheon, has been charged with dozens of federal hate crimes in connection with the attack.

 Associated Press files

SANTA ANA — A man accused of fatally shooting one person and wounding five others at a Southern California church luncheon last year has been charged with dozens of federal hate crimes in connection with the attack, which investigators said was motivated by political hatred of Taiwan.

The indictment announced Thursday by the US Department of Justice charges David Chou, of Las Vegas, with 98 counts including weapons and explosives charges and forcefully obstructing the free exercise of religion.

