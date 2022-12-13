LITTLEROCK — A man was killed in a shooting in Littlerock, Sunday afternoon, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials reported.
Deputies from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station responded to a call of a gunshot victim, around noon, in the 7200 block of Pearblossom Highway. Once there, they found a man unresponsive and suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, sheriff’s officials reported.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department homicide detectives are investigating the shooting, officials reported.
There is no suspect or suspect vehicle information.
No further information was available, Monday afternoon.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.
Those who prefer to provide information anonymously may call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or use the website http://lacrimestoppers.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.