LANCASTER — Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau detectives are investigating the Sunday shooting death of a man in Lancaster, officials reported.
Deputies from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station responded to a call of a gunshot victim at 11:12 p.m., in the 1100 block of Avenue K.
Upon their arrival, deputies found a man on the ground with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Identification of the man, described as in his 40s, is pending notification of his next of kin, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s office said.
The investigation is continuing and officials had no further details.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call Crime Stoppers by dialing 800-222-TIPS (8477) or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.