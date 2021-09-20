OROVILLE, Calif. — The shooting death of man in rural Northern California has led to five arrests, including his father and two brothers who are accused of trying to hide the body to prevent investigators from discovering an illegal marijuana growing operation, authorities said.
Butte County deputies found 33-year-old Melvin Garcia-Vargas dead with a gunshot wound in the back of an SUV parked along a remote road on Sept. 11, sheriff’s officials said.
The next day detectives spoke with the victim’s father, Carlos Garcia-Hernandez, at his home in Sacramento. Officials said deputies found evidence at the home and obtained a search warrant.
Investigators determined Garcia-Vargas died at an illegal pot farm controlled by his father in the Forbestown area.
