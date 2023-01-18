Home Shooting

Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux speaks, Tuesday, during a news conference in Visalia about the victims from a shooting the day before that left six people dead in Goshen.

 Associated Press

LOS ANGELES — A shooter stood over a 16-year-old mother clutching her 10-month-old baby and pumped bullets into their heads in a brazen attack in a central California farming community that left six dead at a home linked to drugs and guns, a sheriff said, Tuesday.

Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said the teenager was fleeing the violence, early Monday, when the killers caught up to her outside the home in Goshen, a central California community of about 3,000 residents in the agricultural San Joaquin Valley, and shot the young mother and her child “assassination-style.”

