A celebration of the long and adventurous life of Carroll Ray Bierbower, 97, was held Wednesday, at Halley-Olsen Murphy Funerals.

LANCASTER — Veteran of World War II’s “Greatest Generation,” sailor on a great ship, electronics whiz, minister across the “Bible belt,” Dodger fan and he was not much of a poker player, but one card game saved Carroll Ray Bierbower’s life.

A celebration of the long and adventurous life of Bierbower, 97, convened Wednesday at Halley-Olsen Murphy Funerals, attended by family, friends and veterans. He died Feb. 6 and was saluted with full military honors by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3000 honors team.

