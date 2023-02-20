LANCASTER — Veteran of World War II’s “Greatest Generation,” sailor on a great ship, electronics whiz, minister across the “Bible belt,” Dodger fan and he was not much of a poker player, but one card game saved Carroll Ray Bierbower’s life.
A celebration of the long and adventurous life of Bierbower, 97, convened Wednesday at Halley-Olsen Murphy Funerals, attended by family, friends and veterans. He died Feb. 6 and was saluted with full military honors by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3000 honors team.
Bierbower was just 20 years old, a sailor and an electronics and communications specialist, serving aboard the USS Comfort. The Comfort was one of the three great hospital ships of World War II that evacuated and cared for thousands of wounded troops, bringing them home to the United States.
He served during some of the great naval and land battles of the Pacific campaigns, including the Battle of Leyte Gulf to liberate the Philippines from a brutal Japanese occupation and the last great battle of World War II for Okinawa in 1945.
A reluctant poker player, he finally agreed to play a few hands with buddies. That decision saved his life. He was in a different part of the ship when a Japanese “kamikaze” fighter plane crashed through three decks of the Comfort, destroying the surgical ward and killing dozens, including a half-dozen nurses. The ship, Bierbower noted in a legacy interview with Marine Corps veteran Jeff Collins, had an enormous red cross marking, “like a target.” It was years before he could discuss what happened.
“The Lord had other plans for Carroll,” Pastor Joel Plantinga observed in the memorial service.
The plans involved making music, riding motorcycles, establishing a business, spiritual scholarship, planting churches and growing a family.
The USS Comfort brought the wounded home to the West Coast and while it was in dock for repairs, Bierbower married his fiancée, Dorothy Buhler, and they remained together for more than 70 years.
The couple settled in Quartz Hill, where they raised a family of five. After working with Southern California Edison, he started a television repair business, which evolved into satellite dish systems. Along the way, he completed a doctorate of theology, then established and ministered a church in Quartz Hill.
The church and congregation later relocated to Cave Junction, Ore., his obituary stated.
“He was often invited to speak at churches across the country, including in the “Bible belt” of the South,” the obituary said.
He toured the Holy Lands and as a spiritual scholar, published short volumes on Christian topics.
In recent years, Bierbower traveled to the beaches of Southern California, attended Dodger games and shared with friends and family, “I’ve lived a good life. I have no regrets.”
He is survived by a brother, four children, seven grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and nine great-great grandchildren, his obituary said.
