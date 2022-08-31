California Whale Dies

A lifeless humpback whale lies washed ashore, on Monday, at Manhattan Beach in Half Moon Bay, Calif.

 The Marine Mammal Center via AP

SAUSALITO (AP) — A humpback whale that washed ashore in the San Francisco Bay Area over the weekend probably was killed by a collision with a ship, researchers said.

A necropsy determined that the female adult whale had “injuries consistent with a ship strike,” including extensive bruising to the chest area along with a fractured vertebra, and her skull was dislocated from her spinal column, according to a statement from The Marine Mammal Center.

