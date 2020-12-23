LANCASTER — Detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit are asking for the public’s help in locating Oscar Efrain Mendoza.
He is 84, Hispanic, stands 5’07”, weighs 170 lbs. and has brown eyes and is bald. Mendoza was last seen at 12:18 p.m., Monday, in the 44500 block of 15th Street West in Lancaster. He was wearing a green jacket, black pants and a white hat. He suffers from dementia and Alzheimer’s. His family is very concerned for his well being.
Anyone with information about Mendoza’s whereabouts is asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Those who prefer to provide information anonymously should call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477, use the P3 mobile app or visit http://lacrimestoppers.org
