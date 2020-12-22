PALMDALE — Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help in locating at-risk person Oscar Lee Branham III.
He is a 38-year-old white male who was last seen at approximately 4 p.m., Sunday, in the 39800 block of 18th Street West.
Branham is 5’9” tall, weighs 205 lbs. and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue vest, black shorts, black shirt and black hat. He drives a 2013 Hyundai with CA license plate number 8FHK768. A possible destination is Long Beach.
Branham is possibly suicidal. His family has not seen or heard from him and are very concerned.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Those who prefer to provide information anonymously may call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477, use the P3 Tips mobile app or visit http://lacrimestoppers.org
