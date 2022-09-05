WEED, Calif. — Two people have died in a blaze that ripped through a Northern California town, said Siskiyou County Sheriff Jeremiah LaRue.
LaRue shared the news of the fatalities, Sunday afternoon, during a community meeting held at an elementary school north of Weed the rural Northern California community charred by one of California’s latest wildfires. He did not immediately provide names or other details including age or gender of the two people who died.
“There’s no easy way of putting it,” he said before calling for a moment of silence.
LaRue and other officials acknowledged uncertainties facing the community, such as when people would be allowed back into their homes and when power would be restored for the people still without it. About 1,000 people were still under evacuation orders, Sunday, as firefighters worked to contain the blaze that had sparked out of control at the start of the holiday weekend.
Meanwhile, the fire’s footprint hadn’t expanded, since Saturday morning, though the nearby Mountain Fire grew in size, on Sunday, officials said.
Power outages, smoky skies and uncertainty about what the day would bring left a feeling of emptiness around the town the morning after evacuation orders were lifted for thousands of other residents.
“It’s eerily quiet,” said Susan Tavalero, a Weed city councilor, who was driving to a meeting with fire officials.
She was joined by Mayor Kim Greene, and the two hoped to get more details on how many homes had been lost. A total of 132 structures were destroyed or damaged, fire officials said, Sunday, though it wasn’t clear whether they were homes, businesses, or other buildings.
Crews kept the flames, known as the Mill Fire, from growing overnight. As of Sunday, the fire covered about 6.6 square miles and was 25% contained, numbers unchanged since Saturday night, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.
Three people were injured, according to Cal Fire, but no other details were available. Two people were brought to Mercy Medical Center Mount Shasta, Cal Fire Siskiyou Unit Chief Phil Anzo said, Saturday. One was in stable condition and the other was transferred to UC Davis Medical Center, which has a burn unit. It’s unclear if these injuries were related to the deaths reported Sunday.
Nearby, crews battled another blaze known as the Mountain Fire, which also sparked on Friday, though in a less populated area. More than 300 people were under evacuation orders.
Weed, home to fewer than 3,000 people about 280 miles northeast of San Francisco, has long been seen by passersby as a whimsical spot to stop along Interstate 5. But the town, nestled in the shadow of Mt. Shasta, is no stranger to wildfires.
