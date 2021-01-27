LANCASTER — Homicide investigators with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Lancaster Station responded to a death investigation Tuesday.
They were dispatched at approximately 7:45 a.m., to the 2000 block of West Avenue I, regarding a shooting death.
The victim, an adult female, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name is being withheld, pending next of kin notification. There was no additional information available as of press time.
Anyone with information regarding this incident, is asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500, download the P3 Tips app or visit http://lacrimestoppers.org
