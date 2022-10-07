SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The suspect in the kidnapping and killing of a central California family was a former employee who had a longstanding dispute with them that “got pretty nasty,” a sheriff said, Thursday.
Relatives of the slain family told investigators that Jesus Salgado, 48, had sent angry text messages or emails about a year ago after working with their trucking business, Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke told The Associated Press.
Salgado allegedly kidnapped an 8-month-old baby, her parents and uncle at gunpoint in Merced, on Monday, and killed them and left their bodies in an almond orchard shortly after, authorities said. The bodies were discovered by a farm worker, late Wednesday, in the remote area near the town of Dos Palos, about 30 miles south of Merced.
Investigators are also seeking a person of interest who may have acted as Salgado’s accomplice, the sheriff said.
Warnke said he believed the family — 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri; her mother Jasleen Kaur, 27; father Jasdeep Singh, 36; and uncle Amandeep Singh, 39 — was killed before their relatives reported them missing, Monday.
Authorities said the abductor was a convicted robber who tried to kill himself a day after the kidnappings. Salgado was in critical condition when taken into custody but has been talking to police, Warnke said.
“There’s no words right now to describe the anger I feel and the senselessness of this incident,” Warnke said. “I have said it before, there’s a special place in hell for this guy.”
The four family members were taken from their business in Merced, a city of 86,000 people about 125 miles southeast of San Francisco in the San Joaquin Valley, California’s agricultural heartland.
(1) comment
I hope Jesus Salgado Rots in H#ll
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.