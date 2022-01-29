RIVERSIDE — A Southern California motorist was arrested, Friday, after a collision that overturned a Riverside County sheriff’s prisoner transport van carrying an officer and three arrestees, police said.
The collision occurred when the sheriff’s van entered an intersection and a Honda CR-V failed to stop at a red light, a Riverside police officer said in a statement.
