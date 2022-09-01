LANCASTER — Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies from the Lancaster station will conduct a driving under the influence checkpoint from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m., Friday, at an undisclosed location.
Locations for DUI checkpoints are selected based on data showing a history of incidents or crashes involving impaired driving, according to sheriff’s officials.
This supports the checkpoints’ primary purpose to promote public safety by taking suspected impaired drivers off the road.
“Impaired drivers put others on the road at significant risk,” Sgt. Robert Hill said.
“Any prevention measures that reduce the number of impaired drivers on our roads significantly improves traffic safety.”
Drivers are reminded that impaired driving is not just from consuming alcohol, but may also be caused by some prescription and over-the-counter medications. While medicinal and recreational marijuana are legal, driving under the influence of marijuana is not.
Drivers charged for the first time with a DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.
The Palmdale Sheriff’s Station held a DUI checkpoint, last week, in which deputies cited four people for driving on a suspended license, 22 people for driving without a license and two for driving with an ignition interlock device — a breathalyzer that prevents a car from starting if the driver registers as over the limit for alcohol consumption.
Deputies contacted 1,202 vehicles during the checkpoint, at Palmdale Boulevard and 15th Street East, and five were impounded or stored.
