The Lancaster Sheriff’s Station and the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station Community Advisory Committee CAC will host a town hall meeting from 6 to 8 p.m. June 22 via Facebook Live.
Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva, who was previously announced as a guest, will not be able to join the meeting due to unforeseen circumstances.
No registration is required, but participants can submit questions in advance to Deputy Green by emailing lbgreen@lasd.org. Participants can also log on to https://www.facebook.com/Lancastercac/ on the day of the event. Be sure to “like” the CAC page to join the meeting.
Lancaster station deputies will be on hand to answer questions that are most important to residents. Residents are encouraged to share their ideas and provide input.
