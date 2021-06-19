LANCASTER — With record-breaking triple-digit temperatures in Lancaster and Palmdale this week and temperatures forecast between 103 and 111 this weekend, the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station reminds residents to never, ever, leave your pet locked in a hot car.
California prohibits leaving or confining an animal in any unattended motor vehicle under conditions that endanger the health or well-being of an animal. That can include heat and lack of adequate ventilation.
On a hot day, even with the windows cracked open, the inside of a vehicle can reach over 120 degrees in a matter of minutes.
“Common sense leads us to say, leave your pets at home if you are running errands. Even stopping for ‘one quick minute’ with your pet could end in tragedy.” Ali Villalobos of the Lancaster station said.
If you are traveling with your pet, make sure you plan your route ahead of time and scope out locations that are pet friendly and have available drive-thru services, and make sure your pet has adequate water when you stop, Villalobos recommended
Finally, do a quick temp check of sidewalks and asphalt. If you are unable to comfortably hold your palm on the pavement for at least five seconds, then it’s too hot. When air temps are 110 degrees, ground temp is 160 degrees. So take care of little paws and have your pet wear booties.
Make sure your four-legged family members stays cool, hydrated and never left in a locked car.
