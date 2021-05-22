LANCASTER — A group of deputies will be on patrol in the outlying areas of Lancaster this summer in an effort to reduce crime.
The Lancaster Sheriff’s Station’s Summer Crime Suppression Team for 2021 was activated on Thursday. The team consists of Sgt. Heischuber and Deputies Acosta, Orta, Winter and Fratianne.
The group will be on patrol in an effort to keep the crime rate down in the unincorporated areas of Lancaster.
“Their goal is to make an impact on the lives of residents that tend to see the least amount of deputies in their area due to distance,” a news release from the Lancaster station said.
The team is scheduled to remain active through September.
