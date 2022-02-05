PALMDALE — Two simultaneous speed enforcement operations in Palmdale, last month, yielded more than 130 citations, Palmdale Sheriff’s Station officials reported.
The operations, on Jan. 26, involved not only the Palmdale station, but also the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station and California Highway Patrol.
The operations targeted two areas in Palmdale, 32nd Street East and Avenue S, and Fort Tejon Road and Goldenview Way. These areas were chosen based on public speed complaints, multiple vehicles being caught traveling at more than 100 mph by Palmdale station patrols and a recent fatal collision.
Officials issued 134 citations and one misdemeanor citation, and towed one vehicle, as a result of the two operations, officials said.
The speed limits on Avenue S and Fort Tejon Road in these areas are 50 mph and 55 mph. During the operations, the fastest vehicle caught on these roads was 80 mph, with numerous vehicles traveling at more than 70 mph, officials reported.
The speed enforcement operations are intended to help mitigate traffic collisions from occurring, especially those that cause injuries or fatalities, officials reported.
