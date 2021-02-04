KERN COUNTY — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating missing adult Tonja Norris.
She last spoke to her mother on Nov. 6. It is unknown what Norris is wearing.
Anyone who has information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line at 661-322-4040. Reference case 2020-00164491.
