SAN DIEGO — A San Diego sheriff’s department employee who sued the county and a former assistant sheriff over sexual harassment allegations was awarded $60,000 by a judge.
Superior Court Judge Katherine Bacal issued her ruling late last month in a civil lawsuit brought by administrative secretary Louise LaFoy, awarding her $50,000 for the sexual harassment claim and $10,000 for claiming the department failed to prevent the harassment, The San Diego Union-Tribune reported Saturday.
LaFoy said former San Diego Assistant Sheriff Rich Miller improperly touched her buttocks during hugs in the workplace. LaFoy said she told a commander after the first time in 2014 but the report never went higher up the chain. She filed a formal complaint after the second incident in 2017.
