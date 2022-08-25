LANCASTER — The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will conduct a driving under the influence checkpoint, on Friday, at an undisclosed location.
The checkpoint will be held between 6 p.m. and 2 a.m., officials said.
Locations for DUI checkpoints are selected based on data showing a history of incidents or crashes involving impaired driving, according to sheriff’s officials. This supports the checkpoints’ primary purpose to promote public safety by taking suspected impaired drivers off the road.
“Impaired drivers put others on the road at significant risk,” Sgt. Robert Hill said. “Any prevention measures that reduce the number of impaired drivers on our roads significantly improves traffic safety.”
Drivers are reminded that impaired driving is not just from consuming alcohol, but may also be caused by some prescription and over-the-counter medications. While medicinal and recreational marijuana are legal, driving under the influence of marijuana is not.
Drivers charged for the first time with a DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.
The department conducts such checkpoints several times, each year.
The most recent sheriff’s department checkpoint, held July 29, at 40th Street East and Avenue S, resulted in one arrest of one person for driving under the influence. In addition, deputies cited three people for driving on a suspended license, 13 people were cited for driving without a license and one person was cited for a misdemeanor warrant, officials reported.
Four cars were impounded during the checkpoint.
Funding for this program is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
