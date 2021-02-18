LANCASTER — Detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Lancaster station need the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of breaking into a residence.
He is wearing a red baseball cap, glasses and a fairly distinct Adidas zip-up jacket with a hood and stripes on the sleeves.
Anyone with information regarding this man’s identity is asked to call Det. Keesee at 661-948-8466.
