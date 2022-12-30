JURUPA VALLEY, Calif. — A Southern California sheriff’s deputy was shot and killed, Thursday, while trying to stop a car and the suspect was later killed, Jurupa Valley Mayor Chris Barajas said.

The Riverside County sheriff’s deputy pulled over a vehicle just before 2 p.m., in the city of Jurupa Valley, the sheriff’s department said in a Facebook post. The deputy was shot at some point during the traffic stop and later died at the hospital. Barajas also said “the suspect has been apprehended and is deceased.”

