ELK GROVE, Calif. — A Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputy hit a pedestrian who later died from their injuries at a hospital, authorities said, Saturday.
Witnesses told investigators the person was standing in the middle of the road in Elk Grove, Thursday night, with their back to oncoming traffic when they were hit by the deputy in a marked patrol car, the sheriff’s office said in a statement, Saturday.
The deputy rendered first aid until paramedics arrived. The person was taken to a hospital in critical condition and died of their injuries, Friday, the statement said.
The California Highway Patrol was investigating the crash. The county coroner’s office will identify the victim, determine toxicology and notify next of kin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.