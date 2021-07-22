LANCASTER — Detectives from Lancaster Sheriff’s Station are seeking the public’s help in locating two missing people.
Katelin Marie Pierce, 29, and Aubrey Lee Chavez, four, were last seen at 5 p.m. Monday in the 2500 block of East Avenue I in Lancaster.
Pierce is a white female who stands five-feet-nine-inches tall, weighs 135 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes. Chavez is a white female who stands four feet tall, weighs 60 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.
They were last seen in a 2016 Volkswagen Jetta with California license plate 7PKG129. They might be headed to Littlerock.
Their family is asking anyone with information to call Det. Roberts at the Lancaster station at 661-948-8466.
