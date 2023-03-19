PALMDALE — Residents can take a number of steps to help protect themselves from becoming victims of crime while shopping, tips offered by Palmdale’s Public Safety Department as part of a series of informational videos during Public Safety Month in March.

One common mistake shoppers make is staring at their phones as they cross the parking lot toward their cars, packages in hand, instead of being aware of their surroundings, Palmdale Sheriff’s Station Deputy Jeff Grussing said in the video.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.