LANCASTER — Detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit are asking for the public’s help in locating missing person Maisha Renee Criner. She was last contacted on March 20.
She’s 42 years old, stand 5’4” tall and has brown hair and brown eyes. She lives a transient lifestyle and may be in Lancaster, Los Angeles or Moreno Valley.
Criner suffers from bipolar disorder and schizophrenia. Her family is concerned with her well-being.
Anyone with information on Criner’s whereabouts is asked to call the Los Angels County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Those who prefer to provide information anonymously should call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477, download the P3 Tips mobile app or visit https://www.lacrimestoppers.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.