LANCASTER — Investigators with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit are asking the public to help locate at-risk missing person, Wesley Jamaal Urssery.
He is a Black 37-year-old who was last seen at 3 p.m., Friday, in the 1600 block of West Avenue J in Lancaster.
He stands 5’6” tall, weighs 215 lbs. and has black hair, brown eyes, a beard and mustache. He has a clown tattoo on his shoulder and “Heather” tattooed on his hand.
Urssery suffers from schizophrenia. His loved ones have not seen or heard from him and are very concerned.
Anyone with information about Urssery’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.