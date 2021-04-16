PALMDALE — The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department circulated a photo Thursday of an 18-year-old woman who went missing last week in Palmdale.
Brianah Lorenza Cervantes of Los Angeles was last seen about 9:30 a.m. on April 8 in the 37500 block of 37th Street East, according to a sheriff’s statement.
Cervantes is Hispanic, five feet four inches tall and weighs 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black shorts, a black shirt, an unknown color sweater and sneakers.
Anyone with information about Cervantes’ whereabouts is asked to contact Missing Persons Unit Detective Rincon at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org
